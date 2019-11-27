Bucyrus chamber names new director

BUCYRUS – Jessie Furner will take over as director of the the Bucyrus-Area Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 9.

She is a graduate of Marion Technical College and most recently was an eligibility referral specialist at Ohio Means Jobs in Crawford County.

“The board of directors purposely approached the selection process methodically,” said Jody Spiegel, Chamber board president. “We wanted to be sure we were choosing an individual with the enthusiasm and dedication to Bucyrus necessary to continue the forward momentum of the Chamber. Jessie has already proven her commitment to the community through volunteerism and service, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact she will have on the Chamber and the businesses we support.”

Furner knew at the young age of 10 that she wanted to be a Bucyrus girl.

“My family moved up here from Kentucky and I never left. What makes the Bucyrus community so special are the people here,” said Furner. “I am ready, energized and honored to serve Bucyrus in this capacity.”

Furner will be tasked with crafting and implementing new Chamber member outreach strategies, increasing the visibility of the Chamber in the business community and opening dialogue about the contributions the Chamber can make to new and established businesses in the Bucyrus area.

She lives in Bucyrus with her husband Andy and two children, Quin, 14, and 17-year-old Cedric.

Beginning on Dec. 9, Furner can be reached at jessie@bucyrusohio.com or at the Chamber office at 419-562-4811.