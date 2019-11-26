Traffic lights at Ohio 598/Brandt Road will be turned on and ‘flashing’ next week

GALION — The new traffic signals at Brandt Road and Ohio 598 were inspected Tuesday and will be set to ‘flashing only’ early next week.

According to the City of Galion website, initially, the traffic patterns will remain the same: Ohio 598 traffic will have a flashing yellow, meant to let drivers know they should slow down and approach the intersection with caution. Drivers on Ohio 598 will not be required to stop at this time.

Drivers on Brandt Road will see a flashing red indicating they should stop at the intersection and proceed as they have in the past, with caution.

The signals will remain on this flash mode for seven days.

The City of Galion will announce the date when the signals will be activated for normal operation.

Photo courtesy City of Galion The new traffic lights at the Ohio 598/Brandt Road intersection have been installed and were inspected this week.