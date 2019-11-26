Blue Christmas program planned at St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church,746 Cherry St. will have a special Blue Christmas program called “A Service of Remembrance, Comfort and Hope” on Sunday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

For many, Christmas with the emphasis on family, joy, giving, and “good cheer” can be a very painful time. The loss of a loved one, the anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, depression, the pain of isolation; all these can make us feel very alone in the midst of the celebrating.

We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern. We need to know that we are not alone. We need to know that God is with us. Emmanuel.

This Blue Christmas Service is a way to acknowledge the pain that the Christmas season can sometimes ignore and sometimes cause. Join with us in prayer, scripture and music acknowledging that God is present with those who mourn, for those who grieve, for those who struggle. God’s word comes to shine light into our darkness. Everyone is welcome. Come!