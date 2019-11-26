Northmor students learn to better use their leadership skills

GALION — Northmor JOG officers and freshmen attended a one-day leadership and team building workshop at Camp Mohican on Nov. 8.

The officers help the freshmen interact as a team and take part in becoming a leader. The students learned to improve communication skills, along with listening to others, providing constructive feedback, and being considerate of the feelings of others.

Also, the students were involved with team building activities inside and after lunch went outside with activities and learning to GPS. All of these skills will help the students with being a good employee, a student leader and a productive citizen in their communities.

Courtesy photo Northmor JOG officer Kenadie Hart communicating with her group on a building project. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Northmor-leadership.jpg Courtesy photo Northmor JOG officer Kenadie Hart communicating with her group on a building project.