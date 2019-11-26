Bellville helping to support Small Business Saturday efforts

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with the Richland Area Chamber, the Ontario Growth Association, Main Street Books, Shelby Area Business Group, Be Focal Buy Local and Downtown Mansfield, Inc. are teaming up to promote a Small Business Saturday program.

The Small Business Saturday program highlights locally-owned small businesses in the area and will feature the opportunity for shoppers to win prizes for supporting small businesses.

For 2019, the event will kick off November 25, and will lead up so Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. Shoppers will have two ways to win:

Starting Nov. 25, shoppers can submit prize entry tickets at more than 70 local stores. Prize tickets and participating stores can be found at www.RichlandAreaChamber.com.

There will also be a grand prize drawing consisting of $200 in gift cards for shoppers who enter the selfie contest. Starting Nov. 25, Shoppers need to simply take a selfie while they are at a participating store, tag the business, include hashtag SBSRichland19, and make the post public.

The program ends at the close of business on Nov. 30, which is Small Business Saturday. For information, go to www.RichlandAreaChamber.com

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_small-business-saturday.jpg