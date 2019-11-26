High-wind warning Wednesday for Galion, north central Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, effective from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday for this part of Ohio. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph predicted.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.