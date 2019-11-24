Galion’s Tanner Guinther honored by Ohio Highway Patrol

ASHLAND — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tanner Guinther has been selected as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Ashland Post.

The selection of Trooper Tanner Guinther, 24, is in recognition of outstanding service during the 2019 calendar year at the Ashland Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Ashland Post, elected Trooper Guinther based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Guinther is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Guinther joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and was a member of the 160th Academy Class and earned his commission that same year. Trooper Guinther began his career at the Van Wert Post prior to transferring to the Ashland Post in 2017.

Trooper Guinther is originally from Galion and was a graduate of Galion High School in 2013. In addition to promoting traffic safety, Trooper Guinther also earned the Highway Patrol’s Criminal Patrol Award in 2019, which is given annually to troopers who excel in felony enforcement. He continues to maintain those high standards on a daily basis.

The Ashland Post is proud to present Trooper Tanner Guinther as their Post Trooper of the year and nominee for District and State Trooper of the Year.

