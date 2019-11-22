Bellville-area news briefs

Next veterans meeting Nov. 26

BELLVILLE — The next Richland County Joint Veterans Meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at AmVets Post 43, 76 N. Main St. in Bellville. There will not be a meeting in December.

Richland Newhope, Community Action make a deal

MANSFIELD — The former Richland County Early Childhood Center at 255 Hedges Street was officially transferred from the Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Richland Newhope) to its new owner the Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission (Head Start) on Oct. 23 with the finalization of the sale of the property

This project has been in the works for the past several months as both parties have worked through the logistics of the physical moves and the legal paperwork. Richland Newhope and Head Start have been working together at this location for the past several years as Head Start was a primary lessor in the building.

“We found ourselves in a situation where we just didn’t need the space as we no longer operate a school program,” stated Superintendent Michele Giess. “As we were talking about what to do with the building moving forward, approaching Head Start to purchase the building was quickly identified as a plausible option to research.”

Newhope had developed a great relationship with Head Start as they were already utilizing space in the building for their growing program. “We are thrilled that the school will continue to be used to support young children in this community,” said Giess.

Another positive note, Head Start is allowing Richland Newhope to lease a small amount of space back from them for their Early Intervention and Therapy services. “We really see this as a win-win for both organizations and the community as a whole,” added Giess.

Destination Mansfield wins more awards

GAHANNA — The Ohio Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (OACVB) held its 22nd Annual Awards of Excellence and President’s Luncheon last month At the luncheon, STAR Awards are presented for destination marketing and tourism development efforts. Destination Mansfield – Richland County was presented with STAR awards for our Shawshank Marketing Campaign, our ShawshankTrail.com website, and a 2nd place award for the Shawshank Digital Marketing Campaign.

The OACVB STAR Awards (“State Tourism Achievement Recognition”) honor outstanding efforts by Ohio Convention & Visitor Bureaus in their work to market and promote their areadestinations and to generate overall awareness of the tourism industry. Recipients were honored for their innovation, creativity, effectiveness and impact in travel and tourism marketing and advertising.

Our award-winning “Return to Shawshank” Marketing Campaign included print ads in Midwest Living Magazine and other publications, social media ads, digital marketing, geo-targeting, “Over the Top” video streaming ads, and even a digital billboard in Time Square in New York.