Galion police reports

Thursday, Nov. 14

8:51 a.m. — One personreported being threatened in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

10:41 a.m. — Arresters were made after a search warrant was served at 499 Grand Street. Despite efforts to through contrabant out a window, it was found. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

1:09 p.m. — Police received a report of an driver under the influence of something at McDonald’s,

5:58 p.m. — A wallet found at Walmart in Ontario was turned over to the Galion Police Department.

6:59 p.m. — A vicious dog was reported in the 500 block of North Union Street.

9:19 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

Friday, Nov. 15

8:56 a.m. — Electric wiring was reportedly stolen from a rental property in the 300 block of South Market Street.

10:42 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen, by the relative of the caller.

2:15 p.m. — A man reported being harassed over the telephone..

5:44 p.m. — A person reportedly drove off without paying for gas.

Saturday, Nov. 16

8:44 a.m. — A South Jefferson Street resident his vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run incident.

7:43 p.m. — Police received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Buehler Street. O

11:53 p.m. — Police received a report of a missing juvenile in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

Sunday, Nov. 17

4:39 a.m. — A 47-year-old Galion man was arrested after police received a report of a suspicious man in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

9:59 a.m. — A 22-year-old Galion man faces charges of criminal trespassing, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging after an incident in the 800 block of East Walnut Street.

3:17 p.m. — A cell phone was found in a snowbank at Heise Park.

10:15 pm. — Police were alerted to possible underage drinking in the 400 block of South Boston Street.