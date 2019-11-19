Grand-opening ceremony Wednesday in Heise Park for new playground

GALION — The City of Galion will hold an opening ceremony for the newly-completed playground at Heise Park, which was funded by the Freese Foundation. The ceremony is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. Local officials as well as all community members are invited to attend.

The nearly 8,500 square foot playground includes a custom-built road grader and road roller, which were designed to highlight Galion’s manufacturing history. Other features include a rubber safety surfacing, zip line, swing set with swing-along seats, climbing web and boulders, several spinning toys and musical instruments. The playground was designed for inclusive play and to appeal to kids of all ages and physical ability.