Winter Wonderfest coming to Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Downtown Bucyrus will host Winter Wonderfest 2019 on Dec. 6-7. Combining the traditions of the Bucyrus Kiwanis Santa Parade on Friday, with the magic of Candlelight Christmas on Saturday, Dboth evenings will feature the fun of a community ice rink brought to town by FCBank.

“After the Bucyrus Kiwanis moved the date for the annual Santa Parade to the first Friday in December and FCBank expressed interest in bringing back last year’s skating rink for two consecutive days, the decision was made to move the Candlelight Christmas festivities to Saturday and make a weekend of it,” said Jody Spiegel, president of the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The Bucyrus Kiwanis Santa Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6. Following the parade, Santa will be in his house at Schines Art Park greeting visitors. The FCBank Ice Skating Rink will be available to skaters from 5-8 p.m at Washington Square, and winter princesses Anna and Elsa will be entertaining guests in Millennium Park.

Skating is free, and rental skates are available at no cost. You may also bring your own ice skates, but figure skates are not permitted.

Luminaries will line the downtown sidewalks during Candlelight Christmas from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 7. The evening will also feature holiday concessions, extended shopping hours, ice skating at Washington Square, a Polar Express storywalk sponsored by United Way and the Bucyrus Public Library, and visits with Santa in the Kiwanis Santa House in Schines Art Park.

For information about Winter Wonderfest, visit the Facebook event page or call the chamber office at 419-562-4811.