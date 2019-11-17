Ohio Senate passes bill creating workforce education partnership program

COLUMBUS — Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) has announced the passage of Senate Bill 181, legislation which will create a workforce-education partnership program for Ohio. The bill received broad bipartisan support and passed the Senate 33-0.

The program is unique. Partner businesses, who hire students part-time, would make an even greater investment in their future workforce by covering the cost of tuition (after scholarships and grants are applied) while they are attending school and working part-time. SB 181 requires Ohio’s Chancellor of Higher Education, who oversees Ohio’s colleges and universities, to create a template for such workforce-education partnership programs.

“This legislation is a win-win for Ohioans,” said Obhof, who co-sponsored the bill. “Students receive real-world job training and reimbursement for their education expenses, while local companies can invest in a skilled workforce for the future success of their business. This kind of partnership and investment in our people will set Ohio apart.”

The program is modeled after the Metropolitan College program in Louisville and Ohio’s Miami University’s Work+ program, which began this past fall. The Louisville model partners with UPS Worldport, where the students work as part-time package handlers, being paid a regular wage, in addition to tuition reimbursement.

Senate Bill 181 will now be sent to the Ohio House of Representatives for further consideration.

Larry Obhof https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Obhof-Larry-comp.jpg Larry Obhof