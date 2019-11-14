Five Knights named first-team KMAC

GALION — Recently, the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference (KMAC), consisting of the Cardington Pirates, Centerburg Trojans, Danville Blue Devils, East Knox Bulldogs, Fredericktown Freddies, Highland Fighting Scots, Mount Gilead Indians and Northmor Golden Knights announced their football All-Conference honors for the fall 2019 season. Additionally, the KMAC recognizes one senior from each school in every sport for their All-Academic honor. To qualify, the student athlete must have a Grade Point Average of at least a 3.5.

First-Team: Kadden Lester East Knox; Caleb Gallwitz East Knox; Trey Brininger Cardington; Gage Steinmetz East Knox; Treyton Slone East Knox; Turner Harmon Highland; Hayden Hankinson Centerburg; Brandon Planey Northmor; Tyler Wilson Danville; Luke Grosscup East Knox; Ian McKnight Centerburg; Alec Ziegman Fredericktown; Hunter Marrioti Northmor; Jack Weaver Highland; Donnell Marshall Centerburg; Nick McAvoy Cardington; Cam Cutrone Highland; Trey Kendrick Centerburg; Blake Miller Northmor; Dawson David East Knox; Weston Melick East Knox; Wyatt Reeder Northmor; Wyatt Hornsby Highland; Owen Blanton Mount Gilead; Langdon Johnson Danville; Braden Kannady East Knox; Logan Randolph Northmor; Ellis Grizenko Centerburg

Second-Team: Jack Gregory Centerburg; Brady Mermann Mount Gilead; Gavin Ramos Northmor; Hayden Sutton Centerburg; John Weckesser Danville; Kaden Bates East Knox; Caiden Slone East Knox; Andrew Waddell Centerburg; Hunter Brookover Northmor; Nate Rogers Mount Gilead; Ian Toller East Knox; Josh Reid Highland; Brent Reed Danville; Jacob Simmons Mount Gilead; Garrison Hankins Highland; Holden Cochran Centerburg; Corey Webb Fredericktown; Austin Hammond Northmor; Charlie Cook Danville; Shane Knepp East Knox; Terry Fearn Fredericktown; Trenton Ramos Northmor; Garrett Lamb-Hart Mount Gilead; Cade Leach East Knox; Landon Remmert Highlan; Joel Butterman Mount Gilead

Honorable Mention: Ethan Trainer Northmor; Andy Williamson Mount Gilead; Cody Matthews Highland; Jeremiah McKinley Fredericktown; Raymond Snyder East Knox; Nick O’Dell Danville; Nate Hickman Cardington; Garrett Campos Centerburg

All-Academic: Nate Rogers Mount Gilead; Dawson David East Knox; Jack Weaver Highland; Hayden Sutton Centerburg; Conor Becker Northmor; Charlie Cook Danville; Terry Fearn Fredericktown

Player of the Year: Caleb Gallwitz of East Knox; Coach of the Year: Cody Reese of East Knox

2019 League Champion: East Knox Bulldogs- 10-0, 7-0; Runner-ups: Northmor Golden Knights- 9-1, 6-1