Suspect in Columbus homicide nabbed Wednesday in Galion; arrested hiding in Libby Lane apartment

GALION — The Galion Police Department, Crawford County Special Response Team and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended a homicide suspect from Columbus on Wednesday evening who was hiding in the attic of a Libby Lane apartment.

Roshan Cumberlander, 37, was transported to the Crawford County Jail and will be extradited to Columbus on the homicide warrant. Cumberland was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in October.

According to a news release, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Galion Police Department received an anonymous tip that Roshan Cumberlander was staying in an apartment in Galion. Officers were able to get a positive identification from a photo of the suspect and determined he was last seen at 430 Libby Lane, Apt. 2 in Galion.

The Crawford County Special Response Team was activated to attempt to apprehend the suspect. Around 10 p.m., law enforcement officers relocated residents who were in apartments adjacent to Apt. 2 before trying to approach the suspected apartment.

Attempts to get anyone from inside the apartment to come to the door were initially unsuccessful. The resident of the apartment, Lashaunda Pankey, eventually came to the door. She and a 9-month-old child were removed from the apartment prior to officers searching the apartment.

In an initial search, the special response team did not locate Cumberlander inside the apartment, but found evidence that he may be hiding in an attic space. He was found hiding in the attic and was taken into custody.

During the apprehension of Cumberland, one member of the special response team, was injured when he fell through the upstairs ceiling. He was taken from the scene by Galion Fire and EMS to Galion Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our officers did an outstanding job of confirming the information that was given to them regarding a violent offender,” said Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield “The county special response team once again completed a successful mission, apprehending this suspect. I could not be more proud of our officers and the entire SRT team.”

Pankey, 26, also was arrested. She was charged with obstruction of justice and was taken to the Crawford County jail pending filing of formal charges by the Crawford County prosecutor. Her child was placed in the custody of Crawford County Children’s Services.

Roshan Cumberlander Lashaunda Pankey