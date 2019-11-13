Galion police reports

Thursday, Nov. 7

7:24 a.m. — A business was reportedly broken into in the 400 block of South Street.

11:15 a.m. — A break-in was reported at a Clymer Avenue residence.

6:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of North Market Street.

7:04 p.m. — A motorist reported hitting a deer on Portland Way South.

10:02 p.m. — Police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of East Church Street.

10:33 p.m. — One person was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at Moto Mart on Harding Way East.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

6:30 a.m. — Galion K-9 Unit assisted played a role in a bust at 5400 block of Crawford-Morrow County Line Road.

9:08 a.m. — A tenant in the 700 block of West Church Street reported being threatened by the landlord.

10:19 a.m. — A reported fight at Galion Middle School is being investigated.

2:59 p.m. — A car, car keys game system and other items were reported stolen from an Erie Street resident.

3:07 p.m. — A theft was reported in the 400 block of Grand Street.

4:39 p.m. — A LeHigh Place resident told police windows were shot from a residence.

4:49 p.m. — Police received a report of a child in a vehicle without being in car seat or seat belt

7:30 p.m. — Children Services employees responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Baehr Street after a request from Galion police.

7:30 p.m. — A mattress was dropped off illegally at the Goodwill Store.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

2:37 a.m. — A motorist reported hitting a deer and came to the police department to file a crash report.

10:07 a.m. — Police received a report of a reckless driver on Ohio 309.

10:26 a.m. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

10:39 a.m. — A cooler was reported stolen in the 300 block of North East Street.

2:39 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of sexting at Galion Middle School.

6:30 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue.