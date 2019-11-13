Election wrap: Bellville still has two empty council seats to fill

CLEAR FORK VALLEY – The faces of people running government in Butler and Bellville will be familiar to most in 2020.

Mayor Teri Brenkus was re-elected to serve as mayor in Bellville.

Joe Stallard will again be mayor in Butler.

In Bellville, two council members decided they would not run again. They are Vic Swisher and Deborah Dickson.

It will be up to the council to choose a new member if someone applies. But so far no one has stated any interest in the posts, according to Brenkus.

If no one steps forward to be interviewed for the positions by council, it would be up to Brenkus to appoint someone.

Council will have 30 days in January to appoint someone. After that, Brenkus would have 30 days to appoint members.

The Clear Fork Valley school board had two openings, with three persons running.

Gary McCue and Lori McKee were re-elected. Wesley Dingus was the third candidate.

McCue had been appointed to the board to serve as a member after board president Kyle Beveridge resigned. McKee also was appointed to the post.

Residents had been able to vote for two of three candidates. A total of 2,449 votes were cast, according to the Richland County Board of Elections.

McCue received 973 votes; and McKee received 855 votes. The third candidate, Dingus, got 621 votes.

McKee filled the unexpired term of Jennifer Stallard, which runs through Dec. 31 of this year.

McCue works for the Ohio National Guard in Columbus. He previously was commander at the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield.

McKee is vice president of finance and business services at North Central State College. She said her experience was important in getting elected.

McCue said he and his wife undertook digital outreach, which helped with winning the post.

In township trustee races, Fritz Ackerman was re-elected to serve Jefferson Township. The other was Robert McConkie. Fiscal officer is Adriana Hoover.

In Worthington Township Keith Carr was elected trustee. Sari Leech is fiscal officer.

In the Butler election, Joshua Haring was elected to council.

