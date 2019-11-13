Bellville-area Church and news briefs

James Dillard to speak Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Rev. James “Seamus” Dillard will be the guest speaker at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls church in Bellville. He will speak about ‘Giving Thanks in Ancient Cultures’ and explore ancient and modern concepts of giving thanks and the origins of our own Thanksgiving.

Dillard has been active in the Columbus, Ohio Pagan community for over 19 years and is been a member of ADF (Ár nDraíocht Féin: A Druid Fellowship), RDNA (Reformed Druids of North America) and founder of The Columbus Sanctuary. He follows Hoodoo, Asatru’ (Norse) and Druid paths.

Romanchuk honored by Ohio Provider Resource Association

COLUMBUS— State Representative Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) recently was presented the Legislative Championship Award by the Ohio Provider Resource Association.

Romanchuk received the award for his leadership on enhancing Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget investment in Ohioans with developmental disabilities. Romanchuk chaired the Finance Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, where he worked on the budget and advocated for Ohioans with developmental disabilities.

“Service providers are critical in meeting the needs of Ohioans with developmental disabilities,” Romanchuk said. “It was an honor to receive this award from them.”

State Representative candidate coing Bellville on Nov. 13

SHELBY — Nathan Martin, an Iraq War veteran, business owner, and Shelby councilmember, is running for the District 2 seat being vacated by Rep Mark Romanchuk, due to term limits. He will be running in the Republican primary on March 17, 2020.

His campaign is in the middle of a “Coffee with the Candidate” series in Richland County. He will be in Bellville on Nov. 13 at the V M Restaurant, 104 Main St. The intent is for area residents to be able to meet Nathan and hear his vision for Richland County and the positive representation he hopes to bring to the district. Nathan will talk about his campaign and answer questions in a relaxed setting that will allow for conversation.