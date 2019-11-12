City of Galion’s turkey giveaway has started

GALION — The City of Galion’s insurance provider, 1-888-OHIOCOMP, is donating 100 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The City of Galion wants the turkeys to go to Galion homes that could use help with their holiday meals.

If you would like a turkey, come to the main floor of the City Building, 301 Harding Way East, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12, to pick up a ticket. The city will distribute a ticket for each turkey until tickets are gone. Our business hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Please bring a photo ID or a copy of your Galion utility bill to verify you are a Galion city resident.

Only one ticket per household will be given. We WILL NOT reserve tickets.

Turkeys will be available for pick up on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Galion Fire Department. Bring your ticket there any time from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Turkeys will be delivered frozen. Pickups for other households WILL NOT be allowed.

