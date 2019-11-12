Posted on November 12, 2019 by Russell Kent Gallery: Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame program; Photos by Don Tudor Community, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories Pastor Mike Corwin. Crawford County Commissioner Doug Weisenauer. State Rep. Riordan McClain. Dan Faulkner, VFW state commander. Guest speaker retired Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, U.S. Army, Ohio Department of Veteran Services. Inductee David Allen Bauer, Crestline. Nephew Robert Graves accepting for inductee, the late Lattie L. Graves, Bucyrus. Inductee David James Robertson, Bucyrus. Widow Mary Lou Scheerer accepting for inductee, the late Donald E. Scheerer, Bucyrus. Daughter Sami, left, and widow Vickie, accepting for inductee, the late Thomas Wynn Schiefer, Bucyrus. Inductee Richard Paul Schmidt, Bucyrus. Inductee Roger L. Willis, Galion. Inductee Roger L. Willis, Galion. Chuck Christman, president, Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame. Master of Ceremonies George Ondeck. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments