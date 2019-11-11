Reward offered over neglected dog

MOUNT GILEAD — The Humane Society of Morrow County is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading directly to charges against the individual responsible for the condition of Moxie, the cocker spaniel found on State Route 42 near County Road 103 last week.

A Facebook post states: “We appreciate everyone’s support of Moxie’s story. We are heartbroken she could not be saved, but want to make sure there are not other dogs in similar condition where she came from.”

The Humane Society believes the dog had endured long-term neglect and deprivation of consistent food and water that led to medical conditions that the dog was not able to recover from. She was likely kept in a crate for extended periods of time.

The agency added, “We have had a few leads come in, but nothing solid. Please know we will investigate every lead to the best of our ability. We have been inundated with messages, responses, etc. regarding this situation.”

Moxie was a 7-8 year-old female and her entire body was covered in hardened feces/hair mats combined with urine when found Nov. 7. She had two mouth wounds, a scraped nose and a rear leg wound.

Anyone with information should email info@hsofmc.org or call 419-947-5791, option 2.

Moxie https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_moxie_morrow_county.jpg Moxie Courtesy Photo