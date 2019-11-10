Fun Center Chordsmen Salute to Veterans planned Monday evening

MANSFIELD –The Fun Center Chordsmen, men’s a cappella chorus, will host their annual “Salute to Veterans” program on Monday evening November 11 at 7:00 PM at the First Congregational Church in Mansfield. Veterans of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard, regardless of age, their families and the public are encouraged to attend.

The Fun Center Chordsmen will sing several patriotic selections with one song specially arranged to honor each branch of the service. The 179th Airlift Wing Honor Guard will post the colors.

The featured speaker will be Col. Todd K. Thomas, Wing Commander of the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield.

The Fun Center Chordsmen membership includes many veterans. It is with pride that the chorus sings at the Memorial Day observance, the Korean Veteran’s day celebration and many other patriotic programs.

This “Salute to Veterans” is the Chordsmen way of showing support for the Armed Forces of the United States and to salute the service men and women who have served and are serving our country.