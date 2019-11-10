Veterans as caregivers? It can be a good match

(StatePoint) Today, there are over 18 million U.S. veterans, many of whom are seeking civilian jobs. Experts say that the caregiving industry — which is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to an aging population — is particularly well-suited to the skills and experience of those who’ve served their country.

“Veterans bring many valuable attributes to the table that make them amazing candidates for caregiving careers,” says Jennifer Sheets, president and chief executive officer of Caring Brands International and Interim HealthCare Inc. “Given their tried and true ability to lead, think critically and solve problems in a demanding environment, as well as a service-focused mindset, it’s often a great fit.”

In honor of Veterans Day, celebrated November 11, the experts at Interim HealthCare Inc. are offering some tips and information to help veterans know what to look for before taking a position in the caregiving industry.

• A track record of hiring veterans: Companies with a proven track record of hiring veterans may be more likely to value the skills veterans bring with them, and may be more likely to accept military training in place of civilian training.

• Diverse opportunities: Veterans should seek employment with companies that offer opportunities for growth, as well as exclusive benefits to veterans. In the case of Interim HealthCare for example, the company offers comprehensive continuing education and in-service programs, and is actively seeking veterans to fill office and field staff jobs.

• Support: Does the company offer resource groups for veterans? Look for signs that you will be supported once you are hired.

• Meaningful, interesting work: After having served one’s country, finding work that’s meaningful is of importance to many veterans. Helping patients stay vital and healthy has a positive impact on individuals, families and communities, and for many in the industry, is an immensely rewarding career path. What’s more, caregiver jobs are interesting and dynamic and no two days are the same.

For job opportunities, visit interimhealthcare.com/careers.

