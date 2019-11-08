Suspected heroin seized; trio arrested

MOUNT GILEAD — On Tuesday, Nov. 5, collaboration between the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, METRICH Drug Task Force and HIDTA of Central Ohio (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) resulted in the seizure of 3 kilos of suspected heroin.

The suspected heroin was seized on Interstate 71, just south of State Route 61 in Morrow County.

Members of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took Francisco J. Rodriguez of Sullivan City Texas, Armando Ariel Mascorro Jr of Weslaco, Texas, and Nyema N. Watkins of Lima, Ohio, into custody.

All three were charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and are being held in the Morrow County Correctional Facility.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_drugbust.jpg