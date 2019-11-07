Galion police reports

Monday, Nov. 4

3:36 p.m. — An East Church Street resident told police he was being threatened.

5:58 p.m. — A domestic incident was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

10:02 p.m. — A possible overdose was reported in the 600 block of North Market Street.

Sunday, Nov. 3

12:24 a.m. — Police got a call about a suspicious person near North Washington Street.

12:57 p.m. — Police received a report that the driver of a U-Haul drove off without paying for gas worth $32.53 in the 900 block of Water Way.

2:46 p.m. — A domestic incident was reported in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

5:37 p.m. — A picnic table was reportedly set on fire at South Park.

6:12 p.m. — One man received a warning about trespassing after a disturbance in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

7:43 p.m. — Police were called about someone dumping trash illegally in the 500 block of East Church Street.

Saturday, Nov. 2

2:48 p.m. — A 32-year-old Galion man was arrested for theft in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

Friday, Nov. 1

4:15 p.m. — A 68-year-old Mount Gilead man was issued a summons for obstructing and falsification after an incident in the 100 block of North Columbus Street.

4:36 p.m. — A hit-skip accident involving a green Toyota near Tim Horton’s was reported.

5:59 p.m. — A man was reportedly trying to break into vehicles in the 700 block of Portland Way South.

10:14 p.m. — A vicious dog loose in the 200 block of Portland Way North. The owner of the day was warned about leaving a dog run at large.

10:58 p.m. — A 50-year-0ld Galion man was issued cited for operating a vehicle under the influence on Portland Way North.