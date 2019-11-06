Few surprises in Bellville, Jefferson Township, Butler

But some open seats will need to be filled

BELLVILLE — The wasn’t a lot of suspense in the Clear Fork Valley regarding Tuesday’s general election. These are unofficial results until the Richland County Board of Elections certifies the Nov. 5 General Election.

Current Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus was the only candidate for the next term, and received 282 votes

No valid petitions were filed for the one open seat on Bellville Village Council.

There were two candidates for two seats on the Clear Fork school board. Carl Gonzalez got 1,087 votes and Ryan Knuckles received 948. There were three candidates for a school board seat for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2010. Gary McCue got 973 votes, Lori McKee received 855 and Wesley Dingus got 621,

In Jefferson Township, there were three candidates for one open trustee seat. Frederic Ackerman received 407 votes, vs. 308 for Robert McConkie, Jr., and 163 for Tory Gorka.

Adrianne Hoover was the only candidate for Jefferson Township Fiscal Officer. She got 683 votes.

In Butler, Joseph Stallard, the current mayor, was the only candidate for mayor. He received 124 votes.

There was one candidate running, but there are two open seat on Butler Village Council. Joshua Haring received 110 votes.

Some open seats still need to be filled