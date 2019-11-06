Ken Bodkins Sr., Richard Ivy join Galion City Council; voters say yes to Criminal Services levy

GALION — Area voters apparently appreciate the work being done by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. In Tuesday’s General Election, the Crawford County Criminal Services levy passed easily. The unofficial results, with all 35 precincts in the county reporting, show it passed 4,416-1,935.

All results are unofficial until the Crawford County Board of Elections certifies the election later this month.

Galion City Council will see some changes next year, but only two new members.

In Galion’s 1st Ward, Bill Comerford did not run for re-election. He will be replaced on council by Ken Bodkins Sr, who ran unopposed and collected 200 votes. In the 2nd Ward, Mark Triplett did not run, however he did run for one of three open council member-at-large seats. The 2nd Ward seat will go to Richard Ivy, who ran unopposed and received 149 votes. Mike Richard will return as the city’s 3rd Ward representative. He was unopposed Tuesday and received 132 votes. Tammy Siclair-Erlsten retained her 4th Ward seat. She ran unopposed and received 275 votes.

Four people were running for the three open council-at-large seats. Shirley Clark did not run for re-election. Thomas Fellner (628 votes) and Gail Baldinger (556 votes) did retain their seats. Triplett won the third seat (572 votes). E. Roberta Wade had the lowest vote total (306 votes).

Galion City Council will be manned by Bodkins (1st Ward), Ivy (2nd Ward), Richart (3rd Ward), Siclair-Erlsten (4th Ward), along with Fellner, Triplett and Baldinger (council members-at-large). Carl Watt ran unopposed for City Council President and will return. He received 758 votes. Rodney Sparks returns as Galion’s treasurer. Running unopposed, he got 730 votes.

In other area races, Jeff Reser (1,256 votes) won a three-way race for Bucyrus mayor over Ron Bores (579 votes) and Dan Wirebaugh (458 votes). Linda Horning Pitt (522 votes) won a two-way race for mayor, defeating John Jones (182 votes).

The Galion school board will not change. There were three open seats and they were filled by three candidates. All were already on the school and will be back for another term. Grant Garverick (841 votes), Dennis Long (820 votes) and Brian Owens (776 votes) will return. The other two members of the school board are Mike Mateer and Debra Donaldson.

For a complete list of Tuesday’s General Election Results visit www.galioninquirer.com

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_election_web_generic-1.jpg

Voters easily pass Crawford County Criminal Services levy