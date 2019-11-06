2019 Election Results: Crawford County’s cities and villages

BUCYRUS — These results are considered unofficial until they are certified by the Crawford County Board of Elections.

Unofficial results with all precincts reported.

City of Galion

COUNCIL PRESIDENT:

Carl Watt – 758

TREASURER:

Rodney Sparks – 730

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

(VOTE FOR 3):

Gail Baldinger – 556

Thomas Fellner – 628

Mark Triplett – 572

E. Roberta Wade – 306

GALION CITY COUNCIL 1ST WARD:

Kenneth Bodkins Sr. – 200

GALION CITY COUNCIL 2ND WARD:

Richard Ivy – 149

GALION CITY COUNCIL 3RD WARD:

Mike Richart – 132

GALION CITY COUNCIL 4TH WARD:

Tammy D. Siclair-Erlsten – 275

City of Bucyrus

MAYOR:

Jeff Reser (R) – 1,256

Dan Wirebaugh (I) – 458

Ron Bores (D) – 579

LAW DIRECTOR:

Rob Ratliff – 1,791

AUDITOR:

Joyce Schifer – 1,920

COUNCIL PRESIDENT:

Kurt Fankhauser – 1,691

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

(Vote for 3):

Kevin Myers – 1,575

Mark Makeever – 1,720

Karl Eichler – 835

James Mee – 863

BUCYRUS CITY COUNCIL 1ST WARD:

Bruce Truka – 265

BUCYRUS CITY COUNCIL 2ND WARD:

Candace Yocum – 355

BUCYRUS CITY COUNCIL 3RD WARD:

Doug Foght – 707

BUCYRUS CITY COUNCIL 4TH WARD:

Lisa Alsept – 413

Village of Crestline

MAYOR:

Linda Horning Pitt (R) – 522

John Jones (I) – 182

VILLAGE COUNCIL

(Vote for 2):

Kevin Eckert – 573

Mike Weisman – 476

Village of Chatfield

MAYOR:

Scott Bishop – 21

CLERK/TREASURER:

Jamie Bishop – 22

COUNCIL

(Vote for 2):

Robert Schiefer – 21

(Write-in) – 5 total votes

Village of New Washington

MAYOR:

Ben Lash – 102

CLERK/TREASURER:

Julie Cronau – 104

VILLAGE COUNCIL:

Joseph Blum – 99

Scott Karl Hiler – 107

Village of Noth Robinson

MAYOR:

Larry T. Rayborn – 27

CLERK/TREASURER:

No petition filed

VILLAGE COUNCIL

(Vote for 2):

No petitions filed

Village of Tiro

MAYOR:

No petitions filed

CLERK/TREASURER:

No petition filed

VILLAGE COUNCIL

(Vote for 2):

No petitions filed