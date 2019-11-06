2019 Election Results: Crawford County’s cities and villages

BUCYRUS — These results are considered unofficial until they are certified by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Unofficial results with all precincts reported.
City of Galion
COUNCIL PRESIDENT:
Carl Watt – 758
TREASURER:
Rodney Sparks – 730
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
(VOTE FOR 3):
Gail Baldinger – 556
Thomas Fellner – 628
Mark Triplett – 572
E. Roberta Wade – 306
GALION CITY COUNCIL 1ST WARD:
Kenneth Bodkins Sr. – 200
GALION CITY COUNCIL 2ND WARD:
Richard Ivy – 149
GALION CITY COUNCIL 3RD WARD:
Mike Richart – 132
GALION CITY COUNCIL 4TH WARD:
Tammy D. Siclair-Erlsten – 275
City of Bucyrus
MAYOR:
Jeff Reser (R) – 1,256
Dan Wirebaugh (I) – 458
Ron Bores (D) – 579
LAW DIRECTOR:
Rob Ratliff – 1,791
AUDITOR:
Joyce Schifer – 1,920
COUNCIL PRESIDENT:
Kurt Fankhauser – 1,691
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
(Vote for 3):
Kevin Myers – 1,575
Mark Makeever – 1,720
Karl Eichler – 835
James Mee – 863
BUCYRUS CITY COUNCIL 1ST WARD:
Bruce Truka – 265
BUCYRUS CITY COUNCIL 2ND WARD:
Candace Yocum – 355
BUCYRUS CITY COUNCIL 3RD WARD:
Doug Foght – 707
BUCYRUS CITY COUNCIL 4TH WARD:
Lisa Alsept – 413
Village of Crestline
MAYOR:
Linda Horning Pitt (R) – 522
John Jones (I) – 182
VILLAGE COUNCIL
(Vote for 2):
Kevin Eckert – 573
Mike Weisman – 476
Village of Chatfield
MAYOR:
Scott Bishop – 21
CLERK/TREASURER:
Jamie Bishop – 22
COUNCIL
(Vote for 2):
Robert Schiefer – 21
(Write-in) – 5 total votes
Village of New Washington
MAYOR:
Ben Lash – 102
CLERK/TREASURER:
Julie Cronau – 104
VILLAGE COUNCIL:
Joseph Blum – 99
Scott Karl Hiler – 107
Village of Noth Robinson
MAYOR:
Larry T. Rayborn – 27
CLERK/TREASURER:
No petition filed
VILLAGE COUNCIL
(Vote for 2):
No petitions filed
Village of Tiro
MAYOR:
No petitions filed
CLERK/TREASURER:
No petition filed
VILLAGE COUNCIL
(Vote for 2):
No petitions filed