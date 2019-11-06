2019 Election Results: Crawford County’s school board races

Results: 2019 General Election – Boards of Education

BUCYRUS — These results are considered unofficial until they are certified by the Crawford County Board of Elections.

Unofficial results with all precincts reported.

Galion City Schools

(Vote for 3)

Grant Garverick – 841

Dennis Long – 820

Brian Owens – 776

Bucyrus City Schools

(Vote for 3)

Randall Blankenship – 1,243

Christa Graves – 1,282

David Jones Jr. – 1,159

Russell Slanczka – 230

Sandra Stone – 868

Crestline Exempted Village Schools

(Vote for 2)

James Glauer – 440

Aaron Martin – 410

Jeff Wilhite – 509

Buckeye Central Local Schools

(Vote for 2)

Jerome Heydinger – 375

Missy McDougal – 368

Colonel Crawford Local Schools

(Vote for 2)

Norman Huber – 816

Bradley McKibben – 839

(Unexpired term, Vote for 1)

Gordon Grove – 922

Wynford Local Schools

(Vote for 2)

Mark Johnson – 397

Ryan Klamfoth – 382

Scott Langenderfer – 469

Ryan Pelter – 295

(Vote for 1)

Jeffery Bessinger -717