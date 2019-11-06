2019 Election Results: Crawford County’s school board races

Results: 2019 General Election – Boards of Education
BUCYRUS — These results are considered unofficial until they are certified by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Unofficial results with all precincts reported.
Galion City Schools
(Vote for 3)
Grant Garverick – 841
Dennis Long – 820
Brian Owens – 776
Bucyrus City Schools
(Vote for 3)
Randall Blankenship – 1,243
Christa Graves – 1,282
David Jones Jr. – 1,159
Russell Slanczka – 230
Sandra Stone – 868
Crestline Exempted Village Schools
(Vote for 2)
James Glauer – 440
Aaron Martin – 410
Jeff Wilhite – 509
Buckeye Central Local Schools
(Vote for 2)
Jerome Heydinger – 375
Missy McDougal – 368
Colonel Crawford Local Schools
(Vote for 2)
Norman Huber – 816
Bradley McKibben – 839
(Unexpired term, Vote for 1)
Gordon Grove – 922
Wynford Local Schools
(Vote for 2)
Mark Johnson – 397
Ryan Klamfoth – 382
Scott Langenderfer – 469
Ryan Pelter – 295
(Vote for 1)
Jeffery Bessinger -717