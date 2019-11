GALION — The City of Galion Planning Commission will hold a special meeting for the purpose of adding the following language to the codified ordinance: 1127.02 (b)(1)(C) Any use required to be permitted use under federal or state law in any zoning district is a permitted use under this Ordinance as required by the applicable law.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 5 p.m. on November 6, 2019.The public is welcome to attend