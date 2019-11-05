Learn about investing in older buildings at Galion workshop on Nov. 15

GALION — Do you own or have a business in a building built more than 50 years ago? Have you wondered if financial resources exist to assist with building improvements?

Preservation Ohio, Ohio’s oldest statewide preservation organization, can give you some answers. On Nov. 15 in Galion, the group is providing an opportunity to learn about many of the financial incentives available for investing in older income-producing buildings in Ohio.

The program is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Galion Public Library, 123 N. Market St.

In a workshop entitled “Banking On The Past: Financial Incentives for Ohio’s Historic Buildings,” the complete range of grants, tax-related benefits, and other incentives will be discussed. This type of comprehensive look is rarely offered anywhere in the state, and this is the first of several regional workshops designed to acquaint Ohioans with ways buildings across Ohio have been successfully renovated.

This includes the successful Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit program that has already generated over $6 billion in investment in downtown and other buildings in Ohio; revamped initiatives through the Ohio Development Services Agency; grants obtainable through public and private sources; and more incentive programs.

Specific examples will be shared to demonstrate how these tools were put together for maximum benefit.

In Galion, approximately 75 buildings are eligible for some or all of these incentives. Registrations have already been made from Mansfield and Shelby.

The program will be held Friday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is required, and can be done online at the link listed below. The registration fee for Galion property owners and members of Preservation Ohio is just $10, and the fee is just $25 for others.

Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/banking-on-the-past-financial-incentives-for-renovating-older-buildings-tickets-77236182501. To learn more about this workshop, contact executive director Thomas Palmer at 419-262-2236 or thomasingalion@gmail.com.

