Mansfield Veterans Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Veterans Day parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the five-way light at Park Ave. West. The parade will form at 10 a.m. on Marion Ave. between the five-way light and Wood Street. It will travel down Park Ave. West to Central Park and end at the Gazebo.

At 10:50 a.m., the 40 & 8 Boxcar will fire off 11 volleys, one per minute to honor all veterans. Immediately after the 11 volleys are fired, the Veterans Day ceremony will start at the Gazebo, at 11 a.m.

The parade honoring U.S. veterans is always held the 11th day of the 11th month, on the 11th hour.

The grand marshall and featured speaker during the program is Col. Troy A. Cramer, support group commander at the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio National Guard

There will be 30 to 35 units marching in the parade this year, including veterans groups; marching bands from Mansfield Senior, St. Peter’s High School and Clear Fork High School; an assortment of fire trucks and military equipment; and more.

In case of rain, the Veteran’s Day service will be held at AMVETS, Post 26, 1100 W. Fourth St. Denny Hempfield is the parade marshal. Call 419-884-2089 for more information.

