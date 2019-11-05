Thursday, Oct. 31

8:19 a.m. — Officers stopped three young girls who were crying and walking down South Street. They said they were running away. Police took them to their father. Assistance was requested from Children Services.

5:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of kids throwing trash in the road on South Columbus Street. The kids were made to clean up the trash.

11:07 p.m. — An East Church Street resident told police several people would not leave their residence. The unwelcome left after being given disorderly conduct warnings.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

9:51 a.m. — Police received a report of a Galion High School student with vaping paraphernalia.

11:13 a.m. — Documents and a license were found in a wooded area near Amick Reservoir.

6:06 p.m. — Police responded to a possible overdose in the 7800 block of Ohio 309.

6:24 p.m. — One person was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence and a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

Thursday, Oct. 24

6:15 a.m. — A person acting suspiciously on Sherman Street was arrested on a warrant.

1:16 p.m. — Police received a report of a student with cigarettes and a lighter at the middle school

Friday, Oct. 25

1:52 a.m. — A juvenile was reportedly acting up at Galion Community Hospital. .

10:39 a.m. — Police received a report of a middle school with vaping paraphernalia.

10:52 a.m. — A wallet was found in front of Domino’s Pizza.

5:54 p.m. — Police received a report of a man acting suspiciously in the 100 block of Harding Way East. One person was warned for trespassing near Planet 14.

Saturday, Oct. 26

10:57 a.m. — A North Market Street resident told police someone was misusing a bank account.

Sunday, Oct. 27

1:31 a.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported being threatened.

3:27 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Cherry Street.

8:50 a.m. — Officers helped a confused man find his way home.

9:38 a.m. — Two people were warned for trespassing after a disturbance in the 200 block of South Street.

4:41 p.m. — A Kelly Street resident reported a cell phone stolen.

10:48 p.m. — Police received a report of vicious dog n the 600 block of Hollywood Drive.

Monday, Oct. 28

8:35 a.m. — Galion Building and Loan employees reported receiving two counterfeit $100 bills.

11:03 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.

12:24 p.m. — Police received reports tobacco products at the middle school and are looking into a report of aggravated menacing.

1:13 p.m. — A Galion resident reported being stalked.

6:49 p.m. — Police warned a man about burning leaves in the 200 block of Gill Avenue.

8:54 p.m. — A cell phone as reported stolen by a Harding Way East resident.

11:09 p.m. — One person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and endangering children after a traffic stop near South Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

11:30 a.m. — One person was arrested on charges of violating a protection order and for obstruction of official business in the 100 block of Sherman Street.

4:55 p.m. — One person reported being threatened in the 300 block of Harding Way West.