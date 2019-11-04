‘Christmas at the Palace’ takes center stage

MARION — The sounds of the holiday season will fill the historic Marion Palace Theatre auditorium in the annual community production of “Christmas at the Palace” on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Written and directed by Clare Cooke, “Christmas at the Palace 2019: Ring in the Season” features the talents of more than 275 individuals. The stories of “Christmas at the Palace” unfold through songs, dances, heart-felt vignettes, silly sketches, and musical numbers all performed by our neighbors, family, friends, and co-workers.

Audience members will journey to the North Pole where residents Santa (Bruce Cudd), Mrs. Claus (Sharon Gale), Sassy the Elf (Julia Vanderhoff), and Sparkle the Elf (Sara Grote) stand ready to greet you. And, travel back in celebration of that Holy Night that changed the lives of humanity.

Marion’s favorite traditional holiday show will feature dance numbers performed by Pleasant Spartans Dance Team, Martha Douce Dance Studio Sr. Line and Marti-ettes, and Diverse Moves Dance Studio. The Men’s and Ladies’ Tap Lines include Sherril Applefeller, Bob Bender, Carson Bollinger, Kim Bradshaw, Gary Branson, Lynette Burris, Chelsea Carbary, Joni Carlson, Jen Chiles, Maria Crawford, Diana Dailey, Steve deWeber, Olivia Davis, Dee Ehrman, Linda Fargo, Brent Gorenflo, Cassie Hartman, Jacob Hartman, Ralph Hill, Katie Isler, Lynn Jamison, John Lewis, Judy Little, Colleen Mauk, David Mauk, Zane Menzie, Dan Nolting, Bobby Petrovski, Dustin Rawlins, Peggy Rittler, Timothy Roston, Shahara Sansotta, Stan Sansotta, Nancy Snyder, Nissa Stump, Bill Tabbert, Brady Wink, Sadie Wink, and Amanda Zucker.

Performing a piano duet, “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” Dee Ehrman and Kathy Hill lend their musical talents to this year’s holiday program along with vocal soloists Brody Cahill, John W. Garnes, II, Sarah Perkins, Dustin Rawlins, Madi Schenk, and Eric Julian Walker. An adorable children’s choir will sing “Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer,” among many other songs. The adult chorus will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday tunes to please all show-goers.

Vocal groups taking the stage in this season’s production include the energetic and playful “Drama Mamas” and two new talented a Capella groups: “Quintastic” featuring Zach Abraham, Caleb Lichtenberger, Sami-Kay Mergy, Ryan Roth, Darren Sites, and McKenzie Temple; and “Acapocket” with Gabe Douce, Morgan Elliot, Kennedy Hummel, Abby Isler, Rose Linville, Jaidyn Opuni, Chase Osborne, Gabby Riegel, Mason Self, Miley Turner, and Noah Williams.

Tickets are on sale now for $19, $23 adult, $12 age 12 and younger. Patrons are encouraged to order in advance for the best seating and to avoid long lines at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Box Office, 276 W. Center St,, by phone 740- 383-2101, or online at www.marionpalace.org, online ticketing fees apply.