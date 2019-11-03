Galion, Northmor playoff-bound; Tigers host Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday; Hillsdale comes to Northmor on Friday

GALION — Galion and Northmor are both playoff bound. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced its final football computer rankings Sunday afternoon.

Both teams play at home, Northmor on Friday, Galion on Saturday.

Galion (8-2) finished ranked No. 3 in the Division IV, Region 14 standings. The Tigers will play Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) on Friday night at 7 p.m. in Galion, at Heise Park Stadium.

Also, top-ranked Keystone LaGrange (9-1) will host No. 8 Clyde (6-4); No. 2 Wauseon (8-2) will host No. 7 Bellevue (6-4); and No. 4 Shelby (7-3), which won a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship Friday by virtue of its win over Clear Fork and Galion’s loss to Pleasant in Week 10 of the regular season, will play host to No. 5 Milan-Edison (7-3).

All Region 14 games are at 7 p.m. Saturday.

If Galion wins Saturday, they will play the winner of the Wauseon-Bellevue showdown Nov. 16 for a birth in the Region 22 title game (state quarterfinals).

Clear Fork’s loss knocked it out of the playoffs. The Colts did qualify the past two seasons.

Saturday’s match-up will offer Galion fans a chance to exact a little revenge. Last week, Ottawa Glandorf knocked Galion’s volleyball team out of the regional volleyball tournament.

Northmor, and the other Region 22 playoff teams, play Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Knights (9-1), were ranked No. 4 in their region. They will play at home against No. 5 Hillsdale (7-3); Western Reserve (9-1) is the No. 1 team in the region and plays No. 8 Carey (5-5). The winner of that game plays the winner of the Northmor-Hillsdale game Nov. 15.

In the other half ofthe bracket, No. 2 ranked Seneca East (9-1) plays No. 7 Creston-Norwayne (5-5) in Attica. The winner of that game will play the winner of a game between No. 3 ranked East Knox (10-0) and Ashland Crestview (7-3).