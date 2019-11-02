New wildlife area opens in Hardin County

COLUMBUS — Ducks Unlimited and DU’s partner Energy Transfer have helped the Ohio Division of Wildlife acquire and establish Andreoff Wildlife Area, nearly 720 acres of prime Ohio habitat now open for recreational opportunities.

Ohio’s newest state wildlife area was dedicated during a ceremony Oct. 5 with project partners.

“Establishing a new wildlife area is a landmark occasion for Ohio recreation and wildlife,” said David Brakhage, director of operations for the Ducks Unlimited Great Lakes/Atlantic Region. “Ducks Unlimited is honored to use support from Energy Transfer to help the Ohio Division of Wildlife protect more than 700 acres of nature for generations to come.”

The property was purchased in June. Russ Terry, Ducks Unlimited regional biologist in Ohio, said the land is a priority area of the state for DU and provides important migration, wintering and breeding habitat for waterfowl. The acquisition also opens new access for outdoors enthusiasts.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife purchased the land from the Alexander Andreoff Revocable Trust for $1.26 million. Ducks Unlimited provided the Division of Wildlife with $275,000 in funding from Energy Transfer, part of a $5 million Energy Transfer contribution to Ducks Unlimited in 2017.

“Energy Transfer has long been committed to environmental stewardship,” said Vicki Granado, Energy Transfer vice president of communications. “It plays a key role in everything we do as a company that operates oil and gas pipelines throughout the country. We believe that energy development and conservation go hand-in-hand. We are proud to have helped create this beautiful new wildlife area for birds and recreationalists. Our partnership with Ducks Unlimited continues to make landscapes changes in Ohio to improve water quality and wildlife habitat.”

Andreoff Wildlife Area is in Hardin County and contains two tracts of land. Both tracts are former agricultural property that were restored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Wetlands Reserve Program.

The northern site is 584 acres and contains restored wetlands and native warm season grasses. It is located just south of the village of Forest at County Road 205 and Township Road 50. The south tract is 135 acres and includes restored wetlands, native warm season grasses and a 36-acre woodlot. It is located on County Road 190 just west of Ohio 292 south of the city of Kenton.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is still finalizing public use guidelines, with the plan for hunting to be allowed by permit.

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent.

