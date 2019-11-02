Get out and vote Tuesday; Crawford County voters will decide criminal justice service levy

BUCYRUS — Although there are no Galion-specific issues on the ballot for the Nov. 5, 2019 General Election, there are some issues that do affect Galion-area voters.

All CRAWFORD COUNTY residents will have an opportunity to vote on a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Crawford County for the purpose of supporting the county criminal justice services at a rate not exceeding 2.75 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.275 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP residents will vote on a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Jackson Township for the purpose of fire protection and to provide emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 1.75 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.175 for each $100 of valuation, for 3 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

Residents of JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP will vote on the renewal of a tax for the benefit of Jefferson Township for the purpose of providing fire protection and ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP voters will vote on a replacement of a tax for the benefit of Cranberry Township for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

In DALLAS TOWNSHIP, residents will vote on an additional tax for the benefit of Dallas Township for the purpose of providing ambulance service at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each $100 of valuation, for 3 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020

TEXAS TOWNSHIP voters will say yes or no to a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Texas Township for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

There also are some in Crawford County who live in the WILLARD CITY SCHOOL district. Those residents shall vote on a levy renewing an existing levy be imposed by the school district for the purpose of providing for the emergency requirements of the school district, in the sum of $1,200,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average five and five tenths (5.5) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to fifty five cents ($0.55) for each $100 of valuation, for a period of 10 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021?

