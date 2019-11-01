Election Day lunch, dinner in Bucyrus

Dine in, carry-out and delivery service available



BUCYRUS — Dine in, carry-out or have your meal delivered from the annual Election Day Lunch & Dinner Tuesday, November 5 at the Bucyrus United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 216 Hopley Ave. Lunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dinner is carry-out and delivery only from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Delivery and carry-out orders must be reserved in advance by calling the church office at 419-562-5061 by Monday, November 4.

The menu includes all homemade items: ham and bean soup, beef vegetable soup, chicken sandwiches, sloppy joe sandwiches, corn muffins, jello salads, pies and cakes. Cost is by suggested prices or donations.

The event is sponsored by the BUMC United Methodist Women. Proceeds benefit local and worldwide missions. The Outreach Center is handicap accessible.

For more information, go to bucyrusumc.com or call the church office.

The Bucyrus United Methodist Church offers a relaxed, judgment-free environment with both traditional and contemporary worship experiences. Sunday services are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Worship Center, 227 S. Walnut. The Worship Center is handicap accessible. A staffed nursery is provided at all services. Portions of the service may be signed.