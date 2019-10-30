Community health screening scheduled in Clear Fork Valley

RICHLAND COUNTY —Richland Public Health has announced the November schedule of community health screenings. There are the last for 2019. No screenings will be held in December.

Community health screenings are free health assessments provided by Richland Public Health nurses for Richland County adults at locations close to home. Community Health Screenings include the following: free blood pressure reading; free blood sugar check (3-hour fast recommended); free anemia check (hemoglobin and hematocrit); free education and referrals; $12 Cholesterol Checks (9-12 hour fast required). Cash or check only please.

In the Clear Fork Valley, a clinic is planned Nov. 6 at the Butler/Clear Fork Adult Center, 20 W. Henry St., Butler, from 7-8:30 a.m. There also is a clinic Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Richland Public Health, 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, from 9-10:30 a.m.

For, call Public Health Nursing at 419-774-4540.

Neighborhood immunizations scheduled in November

Infants, children and adults can get the shots they need at our Neighborhood Immunization Clinics staffed by public health nurses from Richland Public Health. Children must be accompanied by an adult/guardian and need an up-to-date shot record and insurance card at time of service. Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care are accepted. Most private insurance companies billed.

Please contact the public health clinic for pricing for children and adult vaccines. Richland Public Health participates in the federally-funded “Vaccines for Children” program. No child is denied vaccines due to inability to pay (donations are accepted).

Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Shenandoah Christian Church 5642 Ohio 13 North, Shenandoah 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Immunizations are also available any weekday at the Richland Public Health clinic: Mondays-Fridays Richland Public Health 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Immunizations-logo.jpg