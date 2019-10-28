Galion area news briefs

Veterans Day breakfast at Scarbrough Post 243

GALION — Galion American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, 118 S. Market St., will serve a Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The price to eat is a donation.

Veterans Day lunch at Galion Elks lodge

GALION — The Galion Elks Lodge 1191, 212 Harding Way East, will be hosting a Veteran’s Day Luncheon on Monday, Nov. 11, from 12:30-2:30, in their banquet room. The menu will include SOS, green beans, peaches and dessert. Veterans are welcome to eat for free. All others will be asked for a $3 donation..

Texas Tenors in Bucyrus on Nov. 14

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Community Concert Association is proud to announce that The Texas Tenors, the third-highest selling artist in the history of America’s Got Talent, will perform Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Bucyrus Elementary School.

Tickets are still available for this show in the school’s auditorium, 245 Woodlawn Ave. doors open at 7 p.m.

Since appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2009, the Texas Tenors have released four studio albums, appeared in two PBS specials, released a children’s book and won three Emmy awards,

Tickets also are on sale for the rest of the 2019-2020 association music schedule. For information, visit http://www.crawcocommconcert.com/

Good Hope fundraiser at Galion Pizza Hut

BUCYRUS — Good Hope Christian Preschool is having a fundraiser at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The fundraiser consists of a pizza buffet, which includes a beverage, salad bar and hot bar. The price for ages 10 and over is $11.50, younger than 10 years is $6 and younger than 3 years is free.

All proceeds will go to support a playground for the preschool/church. Good Hope Christian Preschool is a non-profit interdenominational, interracial, and non-political institution founded by Good Hope Lutheran Church, Bucyrus.

Galion School Board to meet Nov. 19

GALION — The Galion City School District – Board of Education will hold the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion City Schools – Middle School Computer Lab.

