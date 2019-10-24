Galion Tire Shop celebrates 100 years of service, with a new owner

GALION — The long-standing tradition of the Galion Tire Shop will continue as Scott Ruhl recently purchased the business from the Christ family.

Located at 200 South St,, Galion Tire has been in business in the city since at least 1919, Ruhl said as he produced a tax document dated from that year.

“The Christ family owned it for 50 of those years,” he added.

Besides Galion Tire, Ruhl said another business will be housed in the building.

“I previously owned Ruhl’s Diesel Repair in Lexington, and we moved it up here when we purchased Galion Tire Shop,” Ruhl said. “There are two different businesses here. We purchased this building on Oct. 1.”

Ruhl said he has known the Christ family for years, and when they decided they were getting out of the business, Ruhl jumped at the opportunity.

“This is a better location and this is a bigger shop,’ he said. “We’re growing, and this gives us the opportunity to hire more people and just keep growing. This will make me the fourth owner of Galion Tire.”

Services offered on the tire side of the business, Ruhl said, include everything from lawn mowers, cars, trucks, semis and agriculture.

“On the repair side, we’ll have everything from diesel services to engine builds and then we do 24-hour road service for semis,” Ruhl added.

Galion Tire, at this time, has three employees and right now the business is veteran-owned and everyone working at the shop is a veteran.

Although there is no sign up yet, Ruhl said one will be put up soon.

“We have a big green building and we’re the third one on the right off of Harding Way East … if you count Fair Price,” he said. “Bill (Christ) used to joke that even though he never had a sign people could still find them.”

For more information or to schedule and appointment, call Galion Tire Shop at 419-468-6853 or Ruhl’s Diesel Repair at 419-961-8433.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0155.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0159.jpg