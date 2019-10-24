All Souls Church found unique way to give back to community

Switch to solar heat, energy conservation, means church returning excess to local electric grid

CLEAR FORK VALLEY — The solar system used at the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Bellville is returning electricity it doesn’t need to the local grid so that others may use it.

Over the last six months, the church has been able to return varying amounts of electricity, said maintenance trustee Chuck Rhodes.

The total amount for the past month is 960KWHs, according to Rhodes.

When a customer returns that much to the electrical grid it is the equivalent of 384.05 trees planted, or 15,248.49 pounds of CO2 saved, he said.

The solar system was installed six months ago and the church can “see a trend” that is helpful to the community, said Rhodes.

The move has reduced the energy the church uses, he said.

The church has converted stage lights to LED. bulbs. Rhodes said this not only saves energy, but helps show off the beauty of the church’s organ.

The organ is a Felgemaker pipe organ.

