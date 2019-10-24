AAA driver planned program Nov. 13 in Mansfield

RICHLAND COUNTY — The AARP Driver Safety Program, sponsored by Richland Public Health, will have its final class of 2019 on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The class will be in the Community Room at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, 43 W. 3rd Street in downtown Mansfield. There is ample free parking available.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is the nation’s first and largest classroom refresher course for motorists age 50 and older. The class is a one-day, four-hour course. The course uses the “Smart Driver” information that was completely revised in 2014 with new material and videos.

The Nov. 13 class starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Coffee, water and refreshments will be provided. Cost for the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for all others. Class size is limited to 35. Walk-ins are welcome if there are openings. To register, call Reed Richmond in Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health, 419-774-4726.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is designed to:

Tune up your driving skills and update your knowledge of the rules of the road.

Learn about normal age-related changes, and how to adjust your driving to allow for these changes.

Reduce your traffic violations, crashes, and chances for injuries.

Drive more safely.

“Anyone who took this course in 2016 or earlier should consider a refresher this year in order to keep their AARP insurance discounts,” said Richmond, co-instructor for the course. “Auto insurance discounts may be available to others who complete the course but you should check with your insurance agent or provider.”