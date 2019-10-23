Agency sponsors Adopt-A-Family for Christmas

MARION — Turning Point is seeking support for its annual Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program. Since 1986, Turning Point has provided holiday help for families who have fled abusive situations.

Persons or organizations wishing to participate should contact Jamie Beckett at Turning Point at 740-382-8988 or jbeckett@turningpoint6.org as soon as possible, but before November 15th to be matched with a family in need.

Sponsors will be provided with a wish list from their adopted family to better enable them to shop.

For those unable to sponsor a specific family: gift cards, e-cards, online donations (through our Amazon Wish List), or monetary donations will be collected from individuals, families, organizations, and businesses wishing to donate items for Christmas.

Persons or groups wishing to make donations for the holidays may call the agency for drop-off locations or the mailing address. Families who have used Turning Point’s shelter, support groups, or face-to-face services and who have broken free from their abusive situations will be the recipients of these generous gifts.

The holidays can be a time of great joy, but as we also know, they are a time of great stress. This stress is especially magnified for families who have struggled to be free of domestic violence. For Turning Point clients and former clients, the Adopt-A-Family program makes the holiday season happy and joyous.

For those wishing to participate or for any questions regarding the program, please feel free to call or email Jamie Beckett.

Sponsors should have the information mailed or called no later than Nov. 15 to ensure that you can be matched with a family of your specifications and given plenty of shopping time.