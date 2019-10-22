Coming Nov. 9; Galion Inquirer’s 2019 Veterans Day Tribute

GALION — The Galion Inquirer will run its traditional Veteran’s Day Tribute on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

We already have dozen of photos of veterans we’ve run in recent years, and those photos will be included in our tribute.

However, if you know of a veteran who has not been included, please email a photo to Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com. The deadline for new photos is noon, on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Include caption for a cutline that includes the veteran’s name, branch of service and when the veteran served.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_veterans-day-thank-you-1.jpg