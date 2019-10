GALION — Workers with the City of Galion Line Department will be replacing a utility pole on North Market Street on Friday morning. Electric will need to be shut off for a portion of the grid during this time.

The planned power outage will affect residents of North Market Street and Fairview Avenue, to the north of Hetrick Drive and south of Brandt Road. Please note Buckeye Arms Apartments and Homecare Matters are NOT on this grid.