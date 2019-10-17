Candidates line up in Bellville, Butler for November election

CLEAR FORK VALLEY – Fall election time is approaching, and streets in area villages are filling with candidates’ signs.

The incumbents for mayor in Butler and Bellville have filed for re-election. Teri L. Brenkus, mayor of Bellville, and Joe Stallard, Butler mayor, are running. Neither is opposed.

The Bellville election is in Jefferson Township. In Butler it is Worthington Township.

In Butler, Joshua Haring filed for election to council. There is no other candidate there.

In Bellville, there are two council seats that will be open, but no one has filed an election petition. Victor Swisher and Deborah Dickson are not seeking re-election.

The township trustee elections are more competitive.

In Jefferson Township, where Bellville is located, three candidates are running: Frederick (Fritz) Ackerman, Terry Gorka and Robert McConkie, jr.,

Adrianne Hoover is running for fiscal officer.

In Worthington Township, Keith Carr of Butler is a candidate. Shari Leech is the candidate for fiscal officer.

In Bellville, Brenkus was appointed to council when an opening occurred on council. Then she was named mayor and sworn in Dec. 29, 1916. She replaced former mayor Darrell Banks, who was elected Richland County commissioner.

