New levy offers a future to Fredericktown EMS

FREDERICKTOWN — The Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District is introducing a new 3.75-mil levy on this November’s ballot. This levy, the second smallest in Knox County, would replace all three of the district’s current levies.

Fredericktown EMS currently serves more than 9,700 residents in an area covering 118 square miles. The department has seen an eight percent average increase in calls annually since 2006. Last year, they handled more than 900 calls and their average response time was five minutes, 24 seconds. Of their last 600 patient interactions, 64 percent were for people over the age of 50.

If the new levy passes, the current levies will cease to collect once the new one begins. Since it is permanent, renewal levies won’t continually be on the ballot. If it is approved, the owner of a house valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $0.17 a day.

“Fredericktown EMS is a progressive agency committed to meeting the needs of our community,” said Chief Rick Lanuzza. “As the number of calls and severity of illnesses continue to increase, Fredericktown EMS is quickly outgrowing our current station. Our goal is to make sure that we are prepared to support our community’s needs not only now but also into the future.”

The station is staffed with a minimum of 2 EMS providers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It operates two Advanced Life Support ambulances that are equipped with some of the latest lifesaving technology, which can range from cardiac and pulmonary care to trauma treatment and injury management.

Levy funds would be used for construction of a new EMS station; general operation expenditures, including but not limited to utilities, capital expenditures (heart monitors, CPR devices, vehicles, etc.); additional staffing during peak hours; maintenance of all equipment; an additional ambulance; public education and training; and community relations.

To learn more about Fredericktown EMS or the upcoming levy, please contact Chief Lanuzza at 740-694-0351, visit http://www.fredericktownems.net/ or follow Fredericktown EMS on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_election_web_generic.jpg