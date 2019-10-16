Hospice of North Central Ohio breaking ground on new headquarters

ASHLAND — Hospice of North Central Ohio is continuing their commitment to the community by building a new headquarters. The groundbreaking is Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland. For more information, visit https://hospiceofnorthcentralohio.org.

“HNCO is pleased to announce the groundbreaking for its new headquarters building in Ashland.” HNCO executive director Bill Kahl said. “A few years ago we found it necessary to close our in-patient facility, which also included our administrative services. That building was well over 30,000 SF and is far more than what we need for our support team and the patients we serve. That building also carried a substantial mortgage.

“This new building will be approximately 6,000 square feet and will include a full transfer of all existing memorials into a new memorial garden, as well as recognition inside for all past donors and supporters. We are especially pleased that we will still be on land donated by the Dauch family and retain a Dauch Drive address that continues to honor and memorialize that original donation. We would like to thank the entire community for its support and renew our pledge to provide the very best hospice care for our patients and their families.”

There will be 10 offices, open space, and a bereavement center. It should be completed by spring, 2020.

Janotta & Herner is the design build general contractor for the project.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Hospice of North Central Ohio,” said project manager Kyle Stang. “We know this will allow them to continue the services that they have been providing the residents of the local counties for a very long time.”

Hospice of North Central Ohio is a non‐profit, community‐oriented organization serving more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow and Richland counties with palliative and hospice services. They provide care that addresses the physical, spiritual, and emotional needs of those with serious illnesses and their families.

In addition, free bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and anyone in the community experiencing grief. HNCO is a proud partner of the United Way, and is CHAPS accredited, as well as the 2019 award recipient of the Best of the Best Hospice

HNCO will remain an independent, non‐profit organization headquartered n Ashland and will continue its commitment to excellent care as the new facility is constructed.

The groundbreaking is Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland. For more information, visit https://hospiceofnorthcentralohio.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Hospice-of-North-Central-Ohio.jpg