Morrow Little Theatre bringing ‘Elephants Graveyard’ to life

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow Little Theatre will present “Elephant’s Graveyard (Full Length Version)” on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m. This program will be held at the Youth Building at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. This show is not suitable for all ages. It has strong language and strong themes and is recommended for adults.

“Elephant’s Graveyard (Full Length Version)” is written by George Brant and is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. The cast consists of Ringmaster- Edd Griswald, Trainer- Thomas Griffin, Ballet Girl- Stevi Jo Roberts, Tour Manager- Gregg Ashbrook, Strongman- Joe Seals, Clown- Bethany Barton, Drummer- Allena McLaughlin, Hungry Townsperson- Stacey Prothman, Marshal- Gretchen Ashbrook, Muddy, Townsperson- Liana Ashbrook, Preacher- Tucker Barton, Steam Shovel Operator- Scott Stoops, Young Townsperson- Alexis Broters, Guitarist- Ally Knight, Engineer- Mitchell Gale.

The preview appeared in the Stranger, Seattle: “The script — based on a true story about a traveling circus that, in 1916, stumbled into gory disaster in a muddy Tennessee town — is, like the best art, microscopically specific with echoes that radiate outward across time. It conjures a world with its own atmosphere and terrible internal logic. It is mesmerizing — symphonic in its emotional variations on a tragic theme. “Elephant’s Graveyard” buzzes with truth about the consequences of misunderstanding, the invisible but enormous gap between artists and their audiences, and the infernal beauty of vaudeville.”

Director Jeremy Barr and assistant directors Ally Knight and Jacki Downs hope that you will enjoy the stretch and emotion that you feel from this show. This show is unlike anything you might have seen and nothing like Morrow Little Theatre has staged before.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Elephant_graveyard_Program_789_.jpg