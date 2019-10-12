Festival today at Galion’s Big Four Depot; food, music, crafts, fun for all

GALION — The weather forecast for Saturday is for brisk temperatures, with a high about 50, and a chance of showers.

The showers could be out of the way by noon. But the brisk weather is perfect for a fall festival.

Friends of the Big Four Depot is sponsoring its first Fall Festival on Saturday. The action starts at 11 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m.

A stage will be set up to the east of the Big For Depot and will have entertainment provided by Galion area cheerleaders, the Eagle Dance Competition team, the Galion area band and the Crazy Gringos.

Food vendors will be set up through the day to help keep visitors warm and fed. The vendors include State of the Sandwich, CJ’s Concesssions and Sweet Thangs Corn.

There will be lots to do through the seven-hour festival besides eating and listening to music.

A corn hole tournament will start at 1 p.m., with registration starting at noon. The cost to enter is $25 per team. Cash prizes will go to the winning teams.

The new Depot Pavilion will be open for a pumpkin painting craft.. Pumpkins will be available for purchase Saturday for $3, or you can get two pumpkins for $5. They can be painted and taken home the same day.

The Fall Festival is expected to attract visitors from all over the Galion and Crawford County area.

Come out and enjoy the fall weather, food and entertainment. You and the entire family can have some fun.

The Big Four Depot is on North Washington Street, near the Church Street overpass. Come take another look at this historic Galion building that is undergoing a makeover.

The fun starts at 11 a.m